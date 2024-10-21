All Sections
Укр Рус Eng
Trump says he threatened Putin with strike on Moscow over possible invasion of Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 October 2024, 15:04
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that he threatened Vladimir Putin with a strike on Moscow if he invaded Ukraine.

Source: Trump in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump once again reiterated that he had a "great relationship" with Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin and got along with him very well.

"I said, ‘Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I am going to hit you so hard, you’re not even going to believe it. I’m going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow," Donald Trump said, without specifying under what circumstances and when he and Putin had this conversation.

"I said, ‘We’re friends. I don’t want to do it, but I have no choice’," Trump added.

According to Trump, Putin replied: "No way". Trump responded: "Way".

"I said, ‘You’re going to be hit so hard, and I’m going to take those f— domes right off your head’. Because, you know, he lives under the domes," Trump added.

Background:

  • Recently, Trump held Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden responsible for the fact that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine took place at all.
  • Trump refused to confirm or deny reports of phone calls with Vladimir Putin after leaving the White House in 2021.
  • The Washington Post editor Bob Woodward wrote about Trump's alleged conversations with Putin after 2021 in his book War, citing a source close to the former president.

