Zelenskyy expects NATO invitation within internationally recognised borders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that partners will extend an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO within its internationally recognized borders.

Source: Zelenskyy, talking to journalists on 21 October, as European Pravda reports

The president emphasised that "regardless of the path we take", legally "no one will recognize occupied territories as territories of other states".

Quote: "Secondly, why do I stress the invitation? Because it is given to a country within internationally recognized borders. For me, it is essential to receive an invitation during wartime... This is not just any invitation; it is an invitation while the war is still ongoing," he said.

Regarding the conditions under which Ukraine's accession will take place and how long the process will last, the president said that this is a matter of diplomacy. "There may be various formats," Zelenskyy noted.

He also emphasised that Ukraine is not discussing NATO membership in exchange for occupied territories.

"We are not discussing this. However, I believe that these media leaks are not accidental. Some partners may have such thoughts. Therefore, they do not communicate this issue directly with me, but through the media, they are clearly testing the waters. I think it all depends on the Ukrainian society," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his Victory Plan, which consists of five points. The first point calls for an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO.

Earlier, the White House commented on Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, stating that there is no consensus within NATO regarding Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan noted that for Ukraine to join NATO, relevant reforms must be implemented, and security conditions must be met.

