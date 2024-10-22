All Sections
Ukraine's 24th Brigade denies Russian breakthrough near Chasiv Yar

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 22 October 2024, 17:04
Archive photo: Free Radio

Reports that the Russians were able to breach the Ukrainian defences close to the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast were refuted by the press office of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo.

Source: Andrii Polukhin, 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo, in a comment to Free Radio 

Details: According to Polukhin, the enemy is unable to move beyond the Kanal microdistrict, since his attempts to gain a foothold are blocked by Ukrainian drones.

Quote: "The situation is as follows: there, as previously said, are Russian small infantry groups. They come in and don't leave because our drones' control prevents them from doing so. The occupiers are only there for a short time, and our team quickly removes them. That is, it cannot be referred to as capturing positions or breaking through, but rather some movement along the defensive line."

Background: On 22 October, Ivan Petrychak, representative of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo, told the national 24/7 newscast that Russian forces had been able to wedge into the Ukrainian defence line near the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, but there was no talk of losing the city.

Donetsk Oblastwar
