Russians breach defence line near Chasiv Yar as intense fighting ongoing

The Russians managed to breach the Ukrainian defence line in the area of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, but there are no reports of the city being lost.

Source: Ivan Petrychak, a representative of the press office of the 24th Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo, during a national 24/7 newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine



Quote: "Unfortunately, the enemy has managed to breach our defence line, but there is no talk of a critical failure or the loss of Chasiv Yar. Intense fighting is currently ongoing."

Details: Petrychak said the situation has remained tense over the past month, with the Russians attempting daily assaults.

Quote: "During the day, it’s sunny, but at night and in the evening, it rains, creating heavy fog. The occupiers have once again exploited the changing weather to cross the canal. It is now blocked, and efforts are underway to localise the situation. All the brigade's forces are focused on destroying the enemy in the area where they are currently trapped," he explained.

Petrychak emphasised that the situation at the front in the 24th Mechanised Brigade's area of responsibility remains critically challenging. The Russians significantly outnumber Ukrainian forces and are actively trying to breach the defence line. They are also attacking Chasiv Yar with artillery, missiles, and conducting airstrikes; however, the defence of the city continues.

