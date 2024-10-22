New European model to replace medical and social assessment boards – Ukraine's PM

Ukraine’s medical and social assessment boards (MSABs), which carry out medical evaluations prior to citizens being drafted into the military, are to be replaced with a new European model.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the national joint 24/7 newcast

Quote: "In line with the president's decree, MSABs will be disbanded by the end of this year, and a transparent digital European model will be introduced for the relevant assessments. In addition, today I instructed the Minister of Health to submit all necessary regulatory documents and draft laws to the Cabinet of Ministers by no later than 1 November in order to finalise this reform."

Details: Shmyhal also noted that several personnel changes have already been implemented, including the dismissal of the leadership of the central MSAB and the heads of the relevant Health Ministry department.

