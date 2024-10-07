Ukraine and Slovakia to create Eastern European energy hub – Ukrainian PM

Slovak PM Robert Fico at intergovernmental meeting with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal on 7 October, 2024. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to create an Eastern European energy hub.

Source: Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal, after the second intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Shmyhal: "We have agreed to create an Eastern European energy hub, which aims to use gas storage facilities, develop the Mukachevo interconnector and cooperate in the nuclear industry. This will strengthen not only the energy security of our two countries, but also the security of the entire Eastern European region."

Details: Shmyhal added that as for the energy sector, Ukraine and Slovakia are also implementing a joint project to modernise the Mukachevo-Veľké Kapušany interconnector. He noted that this project is planned to be completed by the end of 2028.

"As a result, we will expand our export and import capabilities and strengthen the energy security of both countries," Shmyhal stressed.

He also noted that Ukraine is grateful to Slovakia for its energy support.

"I would like to emphasise that Slovakia is the second largest country in terms of both emergency and commercial electricity transmission to Ukraine. This allows us to respond to wartime energy challenges," Shmyhal added.

Background: Ukraine will not extend the Russian gas transit contract after it expires in 2025.

