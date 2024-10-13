All Sections
Ukrainian government sets up headquarters to prepare country's oblasts for winter

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 13 October 2024, 00:24
Denys Shmyhal (in the middle). Photo: Shmyhal's Telegram

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the government has set up a headquarters to oversee preparations for the heating season in the oblasts and their readiness for "winter challenges".

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "We discussed the readiness of oblasts and hromadas for wintertime challenges. The government has set up a relevant headquarters.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

All scenarios must be taken into account and emergencies must be responded to promptly.

The Ministry of Energy and the heads of oblasts have clear tasks to protect energy facilities, build up the necessary reserves and develop decentralised [power] generation.

We have to move forward on these issues in a coordinated and fast manner.’

Details: In addition, Shmyhal reported that he had heard information from heads of oblast military administrations on the progress of the reconstruction of key facilities, as well as the construction of shelters in schools.

Quote: "I listened to the information from heads of oblast military administrations on the progress of reconstruction of key facilities and construction of shelters in schools. The government has allocated appropriate funds for this.

It is important to understand the current situation and needs.

The oblasts should also communicate more actively with international partners to attract support for priority projects. The government has created all the conditions for this."

