Drone wreckage damages windows at two businesses and transformer in Kyiv Oblast – photo

An aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

A transformer and windows in buildings belonging to two businesses have been damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of falling wreckage from downed Russian drones.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Falling wreckage from downed enemy targets has caused minor damage to the windows of buildings belonging to two businesses in one Kyiv Oblast district. A transformer was also damaged and grass caught fire. The fire has been extinguished."

Advertisement:

Details: Kravchenko said an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast twice during the night. It was in effect for over nine hours due to the Russian drone attack.

An aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

"Air defence responded in the oblast, successfully downing enemy targets. No hits to critical or residential infrastructure were recorded. There were no casualties among the population," Kravchenko said.

Background:

Advertisement:

The Russians launched attack drones on Ukrainian territory from the south and north during the night of 23-24 October.

Air defence responded in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Force later reported that Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with 50 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones on the night of 23-24 October. As of the morning of 24 October, 40 Russian UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down.

Support UP or become our patron!