Ukrainian air defence downs 40 Russian UAVs overnight, one still flying over Ukraine

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with 50 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones on the night of 23-24 October. As of the morning of 24 October, 40 Russian UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 08:30, 40 enemy UAVs have been confirmed downed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, and Chernihiv oblasts."

Details: It is reported that seven Russian drones disappeared from radar, one was still flying in Ukraine’s airspace, and two more turned back towards Russia and Belarus.

The Russians also fired two Kh-22 cruise missiles and two Kh-59 missiles at Ukraine overnight. The Air Force said that the missiles did not reach their targets.

