Air defence system shoots down drones in Kyiv and oblast

Mobile air defence firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence forces were operating in Kyiv and oblast on the night of 24 October.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Air Defence on Telegram

Quote: "A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defence forces are working on targets.

Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid warning. Take care of your personal safety."

Details: The authorities also ask for information silence – not to record or post the work of the Ukrainian defenders online.

Updated: At 02:44, the head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported on the work of air defence in the city.

Background: The Russian forces launched attack drones into the territory of Ukraine from the south and north.

