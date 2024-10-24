All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Air defence system shoots down drones in Kyiv and oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 24 October 2024, 02:44
Air defence system shoots down drones in Kyiv and oblast
Mobile air defence firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence forces were operating in Kyiv and oblast on the night of 24 October.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Air Defence on Telegram

Quote: "A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defence forces are working on targets.

Advertisement:

Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid warning. Take care of your personal safety."

Details: The authorities also ask for information silence – not to record or post the work of the Ukrainian defenders online.

Updated: At 02:44, the head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported on the work of air defence in the city.

Advertisement:

Background: The Russian forces launched attack drones into the territory of Ukraine from the south and north.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv Oblastair defence
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Air defence system in Kyiv Oblast shoots down drones
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
Air-raid warning due to Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast lasted over 14 hours
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: