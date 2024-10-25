Russians kill five residents of Donetsk Oblast over past day

Five people were killed and at least one more sustained injuries as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 24 October.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed five residents of Donetsk Oblast on 24 October: two in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, two in Zelene and one in Dacha. Another person was injured in the oblast during the day."

Details: In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have killed 2,836 and wounded at least 6,336 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

Filashkin stressed that these figures do not include those who were killed or injured by the Russians in the occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Background: It was reported earlier that the Russians hit the post office of the Ukrainian delivery company, Nova Poshta, in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, killing two men and injuring another one.

