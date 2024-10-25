All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians kill five residents of Donetsk Oblast over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 25 October 2024, 12:25
Russians kill five residents of Donetsk Oblast over past day
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Five people were killed and at least one more sustained injuries as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 24 October.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians killed five residents of Donetsk Oblast on 24 October: two in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, two in Zelene and one in Dacha. Another person was injured in the oblast during the day."

Advertisement:

Details: In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians have killed 2,836 and wounded at least 6,336 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

Filashkin stressed that these figures do not include those who were killed or injured by the Russians in the occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Background: It was reported earlier that the Russians hit the post office of the Ukrainian delivery company, Nova Poshta, in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, killing two men and injuring another one.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Small infantry groups and no armoured vehicles: Ukraine's National Guard describe Russian assaults on Selydove
Russians strike Nova Poshta delivery company office in Donetsk Oblast: 2 people killed – photos
Three civilians killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk district in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: