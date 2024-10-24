Russians strike Nova Poshta delivery company office in Donetsk Oblast: 2 people killed – photos
Russian troops have launched an attack on the post office of the Ukrainian delivery company, Nova Poshta, in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, killing two men and injuring another one.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "On 24 October 2024, around 16:30, the Russian army attacked the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district. The target was a civilian infrastructure facility – one of the local postal branches. As a result of the attack, a 19-year-old worker and a 21-year-old citizen sustained fatal injuries."
Details: Also, a man, 37, was taken to hospital with a blast injury.
