Russians strike Nova Poshta delivery company office in Donetsk Oblast: 2 people killed – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian troops have launched an attack on the post office of the Ukrainian delivery company, Nova Poshta, in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, killing two men and injuring another one.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "On 24 October 2024, around 16:30, the Russian army attacked the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district. The target was a civilian infrastructure facility – one of the local postal branches. As a result of the attack, a 19-year-old worker and a 21-year-old citizen sustained fatal injuries."

Details: Also, a man, 37, was taken to hospital with a blast injury.

