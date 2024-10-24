All Sections
Russians strike Nova Poshta delivery company office in Donetsk Oblast: 2 people killed – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 24 October 2024, 20:24
Russians strike Nova Poshta delivery company office in Donetsk Oblast: 2 people killed – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian troops have launched an attack on the post office of the Ukrainian delivery company, Nova Poshta, in the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Oblast, killing two men and injuring another one.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "On 24 October 2024, around 16:30, the Russian army attacked the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district. The target was a civilian infrastructure facility – one of the local postal branches. As a result of the attack, a 19-year-old worker and a 21-year-old citizen sustained fatal injuries."

The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office
 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Also, a man, 37, was taken to hospital with a blast injury.

Prosecutor's OfficeDonetsk Oblastwar
