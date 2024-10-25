NATO considers two ways to respond to North Korea sending soldiers to Russia – Bloomberg

The potential responses of NATO countries to North Korea sending its troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine are limited but may include at least two options.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the publication, South Korea will present some of its intelligence on the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia to NATO officials at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.

Quote: "NATO’s potential responses are limited but could include intensifying support for Ukraine and building up partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region," the sources said.

South Korean documents indicate that North Korean troops are expected to be sent to the front after completing about a month of training at military facilities in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Khabarovsk and Blagoveshchensk.

The Kremlin plans to provide the North Koreans with weapons and uniforms, as well as fake IDs, to make them look like residents of Russia's eastern regions, according to a South Korean intelligence document.

Background:

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that North Korean troops are already in Russia. The White House said that about 3,000 soldiers are currently undergoing training in Russia.

Ruben Brekelmans, Dutch Defence Minister, acknowledged that it would be challenging for the West to devise measures against North Korea for sending troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine, as nearly all possible sanctions against the country are already in place.

The EU recently announced it would coordinate its response with international partners regarding North Korea’s actions.

