All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Von der Leyen praises Serbian president for not attending Putin's summit

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 25 October 2024, 21:21
Von der Leyen praises Serbian president for not attending Putin's summit
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić for not attending the BRICS summit in Russia and instead meeting with her and other European leaders.

Source: The European Commission President's statement as quoted by AP; European Pravda reports

Details: Vučić sent a high-level delegation to the summit in Russia, but said he would not be able to attend, as he had meetings with von der Leyen, as well as with the leaders of Poland and Greece.

Advertisement:

"What I see is that the president of the Republic of Serbia is hosting me here today and just has hosted the prime minister of Greece and the prime minister of Poland. That speaks for itself, I think," von der Leyen said.

She added that her visit to Serbia "is a very clear sign that I believe that Serbia’s future is in the European Union."

This week, von der Leyen was in Serbia as part of a trip to the Western Balkan countries that aspire to become EU members to reassure them that EU enlargement remains a priority.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, Serbian media reported that von der Leyen refused to meet with Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević because of his talks on Friday with a high-level Russian economic delegation that arrived in Belgrade to discuss deepening ties with Serbia.

Vučić will meet with Russian officials on Saturday.

Last Sunday, Vučić had his first telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in almost two and a half years.

Support UP or become our patron!

European CommissionSerbiaPutinRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
European Commission
EU supports Moldova amid Russian interference in elections and EU membership referendum
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
European Commission President arrives in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: