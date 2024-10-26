All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts almost 90 times: heavy battles occur near Selydove – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 26 October 2024, 08:33
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts almost 90 times: heavy battles occur near Selydove – Ukraine's General Staff
Fire being launched. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 192 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Russian forces attacking the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts 87 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 October

Details: On the Kharkiv front, four Russian attacks occurred near the city of Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched 17 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Vyshneve.

On the Lyman front, 24 Russian attacks occurred. The Russians tried to advance near six different settlements, primarily focusing their efforts near Hrekivka, Terny, Torske and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka and Vyimka six times. All the attacks have been repelled. The Russians had no success.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, one attack occurred near the city of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted three attacks near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 46 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Lysivka, Selydove and Myroliubivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 41 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hostre, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka.

On the Vremivka front, updated information indicates that the Russians conducted 22 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations but continued attacking settlements using all available types of weapons and conducting airstrikes.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions three times, receiving a strong response and sustaining losses.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using guided bombs and attack UAVs from Russian territory to strike Ukrainian settlements. They are also shelling from artillery.

The Russians are also using guided bombs to attack their own Kursk Oblast, where an operation by Ukrainian forces is ongoing. According to the information available, the Russians conducted 35 airstrikes, using 47 guided bombs, over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue inflicting significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian combat potential along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForceswarRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Armed Forces
Russia loses almost 1,700 soldiers and 12 tanks over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW
Germany's Rheinmetall hands over 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: