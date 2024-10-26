Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts almost 90 times: heavy battles occur near Selydove – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 192 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Russian forces attacking the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts 87 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 October

Details: On the Kharkiv front, four Russian attacks occurred near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched 17 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Vyshneve.

On the Lyman front, 24 Russian attacks occurred. The Russians tried to advance near six different settlements, primarily focusing their efforts near Hrekivka, Terny, Torske and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, the Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka and Vyimka six times. All the attacks have been repelled. The Russians had no success.

On the Kramatorsk front, one attack occurred near the city of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted three attacks near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 46 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Lysivka, Selydove and Myroliubivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 41 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hostre, Katerynivka and Novodmytrivka.

On the Vremivka front, updated information indicates that the Russians conducted 22 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians did not conduct any assault operations but continued attacking settlements using all available types of weapons and conducting airstrikes.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions three times, receiving a strong response and sustaining losses.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using guided bombs and attack UAVs from Russian territory to strike Ukrainian settlements. They are also shelling from artillery.

The Russians are also using guided bombs to attack their own Kursk Oblast, where an operation by Ukrainian forces is ongoing. According to the information available, the Russians conducted 35 airstrikes, using 47 guided bombs, over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue inflicting significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian combat potential along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

