All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Germany's Rheinmetall hands over 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 25 October 2024, 13:10
Germany's Rheinmetall hands over 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine
A Marder IFV. Stock photo: Wikipedia

The German company Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with an additional 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), with the delivery completed at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Source: press service for Rheinmetall, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The company's press service reported that the total number of combat vehicles sent to Ukraine under what's known as ring exchange (Ringtausch) will reach about 200 units.

Advertisement:

More than a hundred of them are Marder 1A3 models.

These combat vehicles sent to Ukraine are equipped with a modern laser rangefinder, which allows for greater accuracy in hitting targets on the battlefield.

This device significantly improves the ability of the vehicles to effectively counter enemy offensives, giving Ukrainian troops an additional technological advantage.

Advertisement:

Notably, the ring exchange deal also envisages plans to deliver additional equipment, particularly a double-digit number of Marder IFVs and Leopard main battle tanks.

The latest batch of 20 Marder IFVs supplied to Ukraine was ordered by the German government and funded at a mid-double-digit million-euro amount.

Rheinmetall initially received an order to supply these IFVs in March 2023, delivering the first 20 units to Ukraine at that time.

Background

  • Recently, reports indicated that Germany, together with three other NATO countries, is preparing a large military aid package for Ukraine worth €1.4 billion, which is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.
  • On 17 October, the German government reported on the transfer of another batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included additional ammunition for the Leopard 1, Leopard 2, and Marder armoured vehicles.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsproductionGermanyArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
weapons
Start of Bayraktar production plant operation in Ukraine announced – Reuters
Production of affordable thermal cameras for FPV drones launched in Ukraine
Poland reveals timeline for transferring MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: