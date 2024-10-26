Russia loses almost 1,700 soldiers and 12 tanks over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Saturday, 26 October 2024, 07:58
Russia has lost 1,690 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, with a total number of 687,600 soldiers lost since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 687,600 (+1,690) military personnel;
- 9,109 (+12) tanks;
- 18,332 (+45) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,782 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,240 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 984 (+2) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 17,726 (+56) tactical UAVs;
- 2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 27,460 (+95) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,541 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
