All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia loses almost 1,700 soldiers and 12 tanks over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 26 October 2024, 07:58
Russia loses almost 1,700 soldiers and 12 tanks over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 1,690 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, with a total number of 687,600 soldiers lost since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 687,600 (+1,690) military personnel;
  • 9,109 (+12) tanks;
  • 18,332 (+45) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,782 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,240 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 984 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 17,726 (+56) tactical UAVs;
  • 2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 27,460 (+95) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,541 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForceswarUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Armed Forces
Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW
Germany's Rheinmetall hands over 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine
Ukrainian procurement agency initiates inclusion of kosher, halal and vegan food in military rations
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: