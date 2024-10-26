Russia loses almost 1,700 soldiers and 12 tanks over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Russia has lost 1,690 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, with a total number of 687,600 soldiers lost since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 687,600 (+1,690) military personnel;

9,109 (+12) tanks;

18,332 (+45) armoured combat vehicles;

19,782 (+29) artillery systems;

1,240 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

984 (+2) air defence systems;

369 (+0) aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

17,726 (+56) tactical UAVs;

2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

27,460 (+95) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,541 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!