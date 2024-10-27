Russian troops occupy Levadne and advance near Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Russian forces occupied the village of Levadne and advanced near the settlements of Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Bohoiavlenka, Novodarivka and Stelmakhivka in Donetsk Oblast on 26 October.

Source: DeepState, a group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Levadne and also advanced near Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Bohoiavlenka, Novodarivka, Stelmakhivka and in Hirnyk and Oleksandropil."

Details: Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that Russian troops had attacked a settlement near Shakhtarske.

At that time, Russian forces attacked the settlement near Shakhtarske using armoured vehicles and infantry. "In the afternoon, a convoy of eight armoured vehicles reached the village [of Shakhtarske] and attempted to break through towards Velyka Novosilka. One armoured combat vehicle was hit, forcing the rest to pull back. By evening, a larger convoy of over 15 armoured vehicles arrived and split at Zolota Nyva. Part of the convoy again tried to advance towards Velyka Novosilka, but after the lead vehicle was hit, they decided to retreat. The fate of the remaining vehicles in the convoy is unknown."

Russian forces deployed infantry in Bohoiavlenka, a settlement a few kilometres from Shakhtarske, near a farm to the west of the village on 25 October. The fighting there lasted until nightfall.

