All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK Defence Intelligence: Russian troops advance to centre of Selydove

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 25 October 2024, 15:04
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian troops advance to centre of Selydove
Map: DeepState

In a new report, UK Defence Intelligence analyses the Russian army's advance towards the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, which is on the road to the important logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 25 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The military report states that Russian ground forces "almost certainly" advanced toward Selydove near Pokrovsk. The E50 motorway connects the cities.

Advertisement:

This road is important for Russia, as the report states that it is likely to be used to advance to Pokrovsk in the event of the capture of Selydove.

Quote: "The town remains contested, with fighting likely continuing to take place within the town centre."

The military noted that Russia's advance towards Pokrovsk has slowed significantly since the beginning of October.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Russian ground forces have recently deployed resources to the southern part of the axis, targeting Selydove and partially encircling the town.

The day before, Julian Röpcke, a military analyst for the German newspaper Bild, reported that Russian troops had entered Selydove.

On 25 October, a spokesman for the Kara-Dag 15th Special Forces Brigade of National Guard stated that the Russian military did not use armoured vehicles in the attack on Selydove but stormed the town in small groups with a broad front.

Background:

  • UK Defence Intelligence analysed Russian attacks on Ukraine with attack drones in September and October 2024.
  • Russia launched a record number of attack drones in Ukraine in September – more than 1,300 in total.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk OblastwaroccupationUK
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians kill five residents of Donetsk Oblast over past day
Small infantry groups and no armoured vehicles: Ukraine's National Guard describe Russian assaults on Selydove
Russians strike Nova Poshta delivery company office in Donetsk Oblast: 2 people killed – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: