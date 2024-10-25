UK Defence Intelligence: Russian troops advance to centre of Selydove

In a new report, UK Defence Intelligence analyses the Russian army's advance towards the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, which is on the road to the important logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 25 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The military report states that Russian ground forces "almost certainly" advanced toward Selydove near Pokrovsk. The E50 motorway connects the cities.

This road is important for Russia, as the report states that it is likely to be used to advance to Pokrovsk in the event of the capture of Selydove.

Quote: "The town remains contested, with fighting likely continuing to take place within the town centre."

The military noted that Russia's advance towards Pokrovsk has slowed significantly since the beginning of October.

At the same time, Russian ground forces have recently deployed resources to the southern part of the axis, targeting Selydove and partially encircling the town.

The day before, Julian Röpcke, a military analyst for the German newspaper Bild, reported that Russian troops had entered Selydove.

On 25 October, a spokesman for the Kara-Dag 15th Special Forces Brigade of National Guard stated that the Russian military did not use armoured vehicles in the attack on Selydove but stormed the town in small groups with a broad front.

Background:

UK Defence Intelligence analysed Russian attacks on Ukraine with attack drones in September and October 2024.

Russia launched a record number of attack drones in Ukraine in September – more than 1,300 in total.

