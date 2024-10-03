All Sections
Russians claim large-scale attack by Ukraine, reportedly downing 113 drones

Iryna BalachukThursday, 3 October 2024, 07:28
An UAV. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russian Defence Ministry has reported a large-scale drone attack by Ukraine in four oblasts, claiming that 113 drones were downed. However, Russian media that typically report on attacks and publish related photos and videos have not posted anything that night.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 113 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles."

Details: The Ministry reported that allegedly 73 drones were downed over Belgorod Oblast, 25 over Voronezh, 14 over Kursk and 1 over Bryansk oblasts.

