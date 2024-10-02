Putin signs law allowing thousands of suspects to be sent to war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that grants exemptions from criminal liability to defendants in the Russian Federation who are willing to fight. Earlier reports indicated that this measure could affect over 20,000 individuals whose cases are currently pending in court.

Source: Russian media; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

These individuals will be relieved of responsibility if they sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry or are subjected to mobilisation.

Previously, in Russia, only those under investigation or already convicted could sign a contract with the Russian army to participate in the war against Ukraine.

The Russian State Duma approved a bill that allows not only those who are already convicted or under investigation to be sent to war against Ukraine, but also over 20,000 defendants – those whose cases are currently being heard in court.

Sources in the Russian Defence Ministry stated that "about 40% of approximately 60,000 defendants are expected to be taken [to fight in the war]," which amounts to over 20,000 individuals.

