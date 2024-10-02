All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin signs law allowing thousands of suspects to be sent to war

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 2 October 2024, 16:25
Putin signs law allowing thousands of suspects to be sent to war
Russian military. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that grants exemptions from criminal liability to defendants in the Russian Federation who are willing to fight. Earlier reports indicated that this measure could affect over 20,000 individuals whose cases are currently pending in court.

Source: Russian media; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: Putin signed a law that exempts defendants willing to fight from criminal liability. 

Advertisement:

These individuals will be relieved of responsibility if they sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry or are subjected to mobilisation. 

Previously, in Russia, only those under investigation or already convicted could sign a contract with the Russian army to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The Russian State Duma approved a bill that allows not only those who are already convicted or under investigation to be sent to war against Ukraine, but also over 20,000 defendants – those whose cases are currently being heard in court. 
  • Sources in the Russian Defence Ministry stated that "about 40% of approximately 60,000 defendants are expected to be taken [to fight in the war]," which amounts to over 20,000 individuals.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiawarPutin
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Russia
Ukraine's Armed Forces refute Russian claims of ODAB-9000 strike in Vovchansk
Russia subjects Ukrainian POWs to rape, beatings and electric shocks – UN
EU approves sanctions package to address hybrid threats from Russia
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: