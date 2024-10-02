Ukraine's Armed Forces refute Russian claims of ODAB-9000 strike in Vovchansk

Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group, has refuted information about the use of an ODAB-9000 aviation bomb by the Russians in Vovchansk. He stated that such reports are part of an information war aimed at intimidating Ukrainians and destabilising the situation in the region.

Source: the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group

Details: Sarantsev said the use of the ODAB-9000 requires a strategic bomber, such as a Tu-160. However, no movements of such aircraft have been observed.

He assumed that the Russians used a smaller and less powerful munition, the explosion of which was exploited by propagandists to create a "spectacular image".

Sarantsev also added that such reports may be part of an information war aimed at demoralising the personnel of Ukraine’s defence forces, intimidating the local population, and destabilising the region.

Quote from Sarantsev: "I once again urge representatives of the Ukrainian media and administrators of Telegram channels to adhere to information hygiene, use verified sources of information, and refrain from spreading fake messages from Russian propagandists, which only play into the enemy's hands!"

Background: Earlier, Russian propagandists spread information on Telegram channels about the alleged use of the ODAB-9000 in Vovchansk.

