Shahed drones wreckage falls in 5 Kyiv Oblast districts

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 3 October 2024, 08:50
Shahed drones wreckage falls in 5 Kyiv Oblast districts
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv Oblast with loitering munitions on the night of 2-3 October, with air defence forces actively responding. The wreckage has fallen in five districts of the oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Air defence effectively responded in the oblast. Enemy targets were destroyed. 

There are no casualties among the population. No hits were recorded on critical or residential infrastructure. 

Wreckage from the downed enemy targets was found in five districts of the oblast."

Details: As a result of wreckage falling in three districts, grass caught fire, but all fires were extinguished.

Background: Air defence systems destroyed 78 of 105 kamikaze drones launched by Russia into Ukraine on the night of 2-3 October. Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the air defence network was responding in the city of Kyiv.

