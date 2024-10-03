All Sections
Ukraine's air defence destroys 78 out of 105 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 October 2024, 08:29
Ukraine's air defence destroys 78 out of 105 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence systems destroyed 78 of 105 kamikaze drones launched by Russia into Ukraine on the night of 3 October.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force 

Quote: "On the night of 3 October (from 21:00 02.10 to 07:00 on 3 October), the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with UAVs. A total of 105 enemy Shahed drones were detected and tracked by the Air Force's radio engineering troops (launch areas: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia, and Cape Chauda in Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire teams of the Air Force and Ukraine’s defence forces."

Details: As a result of the anti-air combat effort, 78 Russian Shahed attack UAVs were reportedly shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

The Air Force reported that one drone flew in the direction of Belarus, while 23 hostile UAVs disappeared from radar in different regions of Ukraine, probably as a result of active electronic warfare countermeasures. The details are being confirmed, the Air Force added.

