Russia launches Shahed drone attacks on Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa and Sumy oblasts overnight

The aftermath of a Shahed drone wreckage fall in Poltava Oblast. Photo: Filip Pronin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa and Sumy oblasts with Shahed drones on the night of 2-3 October. No casualties were reported.

Source: heads of Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts’ military administrations

Details: Air defence destroyed seven Russian Shahed drones in the skies over Sumy Oblast,

Poltava Oblast, central Ukraine, was attacked by dozens of UAVs, with the air raid warning lasting nearly 12 hours.

Drone wreckage damaged six commercial buildings in the Lubny district. In the Kremenchuk district, wreckage damaged the roof of a farm building, as well as windows in a residential house and a kindergarten.

The night was tense in Prykarpattia region, Ukraine’s west, as well. No casualties were reported in any of the oblasts.

Updated: Russian forces also bombarded Odesa Oblast with attack drones

A Shahed loitering munitions fell on the territory of a cemetery in the Berezivka district, causing no casualties.

Another UAV damaged power lines while falling. As of now, over 2,000 customers in the Berezivka district are facing power outages. Power engineers have reconnected over 3,000 customers.

Background:

Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv Oblast with loitering munitions on the night of 2-3 October, with air defence forces actively responding. The wreckage fell in five districts of the oblast.

Air defence systems destroyed 78 of 105 kamikaze drones launched by Russia into Ukraine on the night of 3 October.

