All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO can down drones and missiles in Ukraine as they do in Middle East, but no agreement yet – Zelenskyy

Serhiy Sydorenko, Mariya YemetsThursday, 3 October 2024, 14:01
NATO can down drones and missiles in Ukraine as they do in Middle East, but no agreement yet – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

After a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed hope that NATO countries will change their position on protecting Ukraine's skies.

Source: European Pravda journalist

Details: At a press conference after his meeting with the NATO Secretary General, the President said that he saw no fundamental difference in the issue of protecting the airspace of Israel, which is being helped by allies to shoot down Iranian missiles and drones, and Ukraine.  

Advertisement:

Quote: "Today we talked about Ukraine's air defence needs and cooperation with its neighbours. We see, in particular, how people's lives in the Middle East can be protected due to the unity of our allies. The joint shooting down of Iranian missiles is no different from shooting down Russian missiles and from shooting down Iranian-delivered Shahed attack drones, which connect the Russian and Iranian regimes."

More details: Zelenskyy said he expected NATO to change its approach to helping Ukraine defend its skies.

"More determination from partners in our region is what is needed to put an end to Russian terror. We will continue to persuade our partners," he said.

Advertisement:

Rutte, answering the same question, evaded a detailed answer about the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

However, Zelenskyy added a short phrase that "the allies are not ready [to defend Ukrainian skies – ed.]".

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOUkraineZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Satellite images show that attacked oil refinery in Feodosiia, Crimea, was equipped with Pantsir-S1 air defence system

Russians strike Odesa with ballistic missiles: civilian ship hit, one man killed

Ukraine's international reserves fall by 8.1% in September, National Bank says

Russia drops guided aerial bombs on Kherson, injuring 20 people

Ukraine will not extend agreement on Russian gas transit – Ukrainian PM

Russians attack energy facilities in five oblasts over past 24 hours

All News
NATO
New NATO Secretary General explains why Ukraine will be his top priority
New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv
Polish Foreign Minister to discuss aid to Ukraine with new NATO Secretary General
RECENT NEWS
07:42
Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 47 artillery systems in one day
06:36
White House: supporting Ukraine to be important part of Biden's visit to Germany
03:51
Russia wants to appoint 50 veterans of war in Ukraine as mayors and governors
01:37
High-rise building on fire in Chornomorsk due to Russian Shahed drone strike – photos, video
01:17
Explosions heard in Odesa as air defence responds to drones
00:26
Satellite images show that attacked oil refinery in Feodosiia, Crimea, was equipped with Pantsir-S1 air defence system
23:43
Russians enter eastern outskirts of Toretsk, fighting continues
22:35
€4 million worth of ammunition procured by Slovak people arrives in Ukraine
22:17
Russians strike Odesa with ballistic missiles: civilian ship hit, one man killed
21:07
Zelenskyy: We will try to convince partners in Ramstein that we need reinforcement this autumn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: