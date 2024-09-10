All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Romania to consider amending law to allow downing of drones that enter Romanian airspace

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 September 2024, 18:56
Romania to consider amending law to allow downing of drones that enter Romanian airspace
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Romanian Senate’s Defence Committee is to consider legislative changes that would allow its military to shoot down drones that infringe the nation's airspace, the Agerpres news agency has reported.

Source: Agerpes, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Representatives of Romania's Ministry of National Defence will attend a meeting of the Senate Committee on Wednesday, 11 September.

Advertisement:

According to parliamentary sources of Agerpres, one of the items on the agenda will be a review of legislative amendments that would allow the military to destroy drones entering Romania.

Earlier, Senate President Nicolae Ciucă proposed signing a protocol with Ukraine to ensure that Russian drones entering Romanian airspace "could be destroyed by air defence systems".

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • At least two Russian Shahed loitering munitions infiltrated Romanian airspace on the night of 7-8 September.
  • The Romanian authorities issued mobile phone alerts to residents in the counties of Tulcea and Constanța, which border Ukraine.
  • The wreckage of one of the Shahed UAVs was found in Tulcea yesterday.
  • Romanian Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu said that Romania had responded in real time and monitored the situation with F-16 fighters, noting that the drones were not aimed at Romanian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Romania
Advertisement:

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

Denmark announces provision of second batch of its F-16s to Ukraine

Polish government announces state of emergency due to massive floods, another dam burst

Toronto Film Festival sets new screening date for controversial propaganda film about Russians at war – photo

Kremlin reacts to Ukraine inviting Red Cross and UN to Russia's Kursk Oblast

Zelenskyy on attempted assassination attempt on Trump: Glad he was not hurt

All News
Romania
Russian Shahed drone wreckage found in Romania near border with Ukraine
Romanian opposition criticises government inaction on Russian drones
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Switzerland announces Ukraine demining conference
23:19
Russians launch Shahed drone attack on Konotop in Sumy Oblast
22:38
Russians attack 2 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast: casualties reported – photos
22:24
EXPLAINERSikorski on funding ammunition for Ukraine, mobilisation of Ukrainians in Poland and historical disputes
22:21
Dutch defence minister does not think war in Ukraine will end in 2025
21:59
NATO Secretary General on long-range strikes against Russia: Biggest risk for Europe is Russian victory
21:09
Ukrainian defence-industrial firm to build new factory
20:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approved Canadian Roshel Senator armoured vehicle for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
20:05
Ukraine's consul general in Toronto outraged by repeated attempt to screen propaganda film Russians at War
20:03
Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: