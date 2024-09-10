Romania to consider amending law to allow downing of drones that enter Romanian airspace

The Romanian Senate’s Defence Committee is to consider legislative changes that would allow its military to shoot down drones that infringe the nation's airspace, the Agerpres news agency has reported.

Source: Agerpes, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Representatives of Romania's Ministry of National Defence will attend a meeting of the Senate Committee on Wednesday, 11 September.

According to parliamentary sources of Agerpres, one of the items on the agenda will be a review of legislative amendments that would allow the military to destroy drones entering Romania.

Earlier, Senate President Nicolae Ciucă proposed signing a protocol with Ukraine to ensure that Russian drones entering Romanian airspace "could be destroyed by air defence systems".

Background:

At least two Russian Shahed loitering munitions infiltrated Romanian airspace on the night of 7-8 September.

The Romanian authorities issued mobile phone alerts to residents in the counties of Tulcea and Constanța, which border Ukraine.

The wreckage of one of the Shahed UAVs was found in Tulcea yesterday.

Romanian Prime Minister Ion-Marcel Ciolacu said that Romania had responded in real time and monitored the situation with F-16 fighters, noting that the drones were not aimed at Romanian territory.

