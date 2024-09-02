Polish Foreign Ministry calls Minister Sikorski's statement on downing Russian missiles "his personal opinion"

Corrected at 17:50: Changed the headline and revised the first paragraph of the news piece.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the statements of Minister Radosław Sikorski about the need to shoot down missiles over Ukrainian territory are the minister's own opinion.

Source: Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This is the personal opinion of Minister Sikorski, and not the position of the Polish government."

Sikorski believes that it is the state’s duty to protect Poland's airspace to prevent tragedies for its citizens.

However, the foreign ministry official warned that the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles and drones at high altitudes in Ukrainian airspace must be "judged by the Polish military, and this applies to each specific case".

"If such a possibility arises, and Ukraine agrees, we must take advantage of it. But this is the minister's personal opinion," Wroński concluded.

Background:

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said in an interview with the Financial Times that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine have a duty to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.

Following a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, Poland reported that its airspace had been violated by an "aerial object", likely a kamikaze drone. Debris from the drone has yet to be found.

