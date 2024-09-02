All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish Foreign Ministry calls Minister Sikorski's statement on downing Russian missiles "his personal opinion"

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 2 September 2024, 18:24
Polish Foreign Ministry calls Minister Sikorski's statement on downing Russian missiles his personal opinion
Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Corrected at 17:50: Changed the headline and revised the first paragraph of the news piece.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the statements of Minister Radosław Sikorski about the need to shoot down missiles over Ukrainian territory are the minister's own opinion.

Source: Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda 

Advertisement:

Quote:  "This is the personal opinion of Minister Sikorski, and not the position of the Polish government."

Sikorski believes that it is the state’s duty to protect Poland's airspace to prevent tragedies for its citizens.

However, the foreign ministry official warned that the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles and drones at high altitudes in Ukrainian airspace must be "judged by the Polish military, and this applies to each specific case".

Advertisement:

"If such a possibility arises, and Ukraine agrees, we must take advantage of it. But this is the minister's personal opinion," Wroński concluded.

Background: 

  • Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said in an interview with the Financial Times that Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine have a duty to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.
  • Following a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, Poland reported that its airspace had been violated by an "aerial object", likely a kamikaze drone. Debris from the drone has yet to be found.

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandNATORussia
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Poland
NATO reacts to Polish foreign minister's call to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Foreign Minister Sikorski says that Poland should down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: