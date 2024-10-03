Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 October 2024, 15:19
Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' withdrawal from Vuhledar, claiming that it allowed to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv, as reported by Ukrinform 

Quote: "Without appropriate weapons, we cannot stop the Russian Federation. When they destroy our soldiers' positions, we must protect their lives, which are worth more than any building. These are our people, and they are Ukrainian citizens. As a result, they are quite right in retreating and attempting to save themselves. For the sake of the state and their valiant service. These are certainly the right steps."

Details: The President asked international partners to give Ukraine the opportunity to stop Russia with one or more weapons, to grant permission to strike Russian territory, and to supply the required equipment.

He also noted that there is now a postponement in the supply of weapons.

"Ukraine must strengthen its frontline positions in order to put pressure on Russia in the name of genuine, honest diplomacy. As a result, we need the appropriate volume and quality of weapons, particularly long-range ones, which, in my opinion, the partners are already deferring," the president said.

Background:

  • On 2 October, Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the war-torn city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast to preserve personnel and military equipment and to take up positions for further fighting.
  • On 1 October, DeepState, a group of military analysts, reported that Russian troops had captured Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the occupation of Vuhledar is unlikely to significantly alter the course of offensive operations in western Donetsk Oblast, as the city is not a particularly important logistical hub.

