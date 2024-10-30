Six Russian oblasts allegedly attacked by UAVs
Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 06:36
The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that the territories of six Russian oblasts have been attacked by 23 drones overnight.
Source: Russian Defence Ministry
Details: The Russian ministry stated that 23 Ukrainian drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed.
According to the ministry, these drones targeted Rostov, Kursk, Smolensk, Oryol, Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts.
