Six Russian oblasts allegedly attacked by UAVs

An UAV destroyed in the air. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that the territories of six Russian oblasts have been attacked by 23 drones overnight.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian ministry stated that 23 Ukrainian drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed.

According to the ministry, these drones targeted Rostov, Kursk, Smolensk, Oryol, Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts.

