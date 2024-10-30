All Sections
Six Russian oblasts allegedly attacked by UAVs

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 30 October 2024, 06:36
Six Russian oblasts allegedly attacked by UAVs
An UAV destroyed in the air. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that the territories of six Russian oblasts have been attacked by 23 drones overnight.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian ministry stated that 23 Ukrainian drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed.

According to the ministry, these drones targeted Rostov, Kursk, Smolensk, Oryol, Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts.

