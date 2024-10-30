Scientist detained in Kharkiv for assisting Russians in enhancing Shahed drones

A scientist from a university in Kharkiv has been detained for developing blueprints and performing calculations to enhance kamikaze drones and their launch systems at the request of the Russian military.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Prosecutor’s General Office of Ukraine

Details: A 72-year-old mechanical scientist was reportedly creating blueprints to improve Shahed kamikaze drones, branded as Geran-2. His work was focused on upgrading the engines and catapult launch systems.

Advertisement:

Investigators report that he shared these technical developments remotely with a contact, the CEO of a Russian machinery plant producing drone components.

The scientist communicated with his Russian associates through email and a messaging app, disguising their collaboration as academic research on UAVs.

The investigation revealed that he had enlisted a former student to assist with the project – a student who had fled from Kharkiv Oblast to Russia at the onset of the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

The scientist took a position at Moscow Technological University, where he developed drones for the Russian armed forces.

The SSU’s counter-intelligence operatives documented the Kharkiv scientist's crimes and detained him at his home in Kharkiv.

During the searches, they seized computer equipment, a mobile phone, and flash drives containing evidence of subversive activities supporting Russia.

SSU investigators have served the detainee with a notice of suspicion under Article 111-2.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding a state aggressor).

The court has ordered his arrest, and he faces a potential 12-year prison sentence along with confiscation of his property.

Additionally, plans are underway to serve a notice of suspicion to his associate – a former student from Kharkiv University who is currently hiding in Russia – in absentia, the SSU said.

Support UP or become our patron!