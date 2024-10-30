All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Scientist detained in Kharkiv for assisting Russians in enhancing Shahed drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 October 2024, 13:12
Scientist detained in Kharkiv for assisting Russians in enhancing Shahed drones
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

A scientist from a university in Kharkiv has been detained for developing blueprints and performing calculations to enhance kamikaze drones and their launch systems at the request of the Russian military.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Prosecutor’s General Office of Ukraine

Details: A 72-year-old mechanical scientist was reportedly creating blueprints to improve Shahed kamikaze drones, branded as Geran-2. His work was focused on upgrading the engines and catapult launch systems. 

Advertisement:
 

Investigators report that he shared these technical developments remotely with a contact, the CEO of a Russian machinery plant producing drone components.

The scientist communicated with his Russian associates through email and a messaging app, disguising their collaboration as academic research on UAVs. 

The investigation revealed that he had enlisted a former student to assist with the project – a student who had fled from Kharkiv Oblast to Russia at the onset of the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

The scientist took a position at Moscow Technological University, where he developed drones for the Russian armed forces. 

The SSU’s counter-intelligence operatives documented the Kharkiv scientist's crimes and detained him at his home in Kharkiv. 

During the searches, they seized computer equipment, a mobile phone, and flash drives containing evidence of subversive activities supporting Russia. 

SSU investigators have served the detainee with a notice of suspicion under Article 111-2.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding a state aggressor). 

The court has ordered his arrest, and he faces a potential 12-year prison sentence along with confiscation of his property. 

Additionally, plans are underway to serve a notice of suspicion to his associate – a former student from Kharkiv University who is currently hiding in Russia – in absentia, the SSU said.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Security Service of UkraineOffice of the Prosecutor GeneralKharkiv
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service detains UN volunteer accused of spying on Pokrovsk front
Ukrainian police stage murder of Odesa businessman ordered by Russian secret services
Ukraine's Security Service and General Prosecutor's Office detain cadet who spied for Russia
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: