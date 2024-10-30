UN Security Council to discuss deployment of North Korean troops

The UN Security Council will meet on 30 October to discuss the involvement of DPRK troops in the war against Ukraine by Russia.

Source: Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, on X (Twitter)

Quote: "In connection with Ukraine's appeal to the Swiss presidency of the UN Security Council, the Council will hold a meeting on the deployment of the North Korean military."

Details: Kyslytsia noted that the meeting is scheduled to start after 22:15 Kyiv time.

Background: Speaking to journalists in Iceland, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that world leaders were not responding sufficiently to Russia's involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

