UN Security Council to discuss deployment of North Korean troops

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 October 2024, 15:45
A UN Security Council meeting. Photo: UN on Facebook

The UN Security Council will meet on 30 October to discuss the involvement of DPRK troops in the war against Ukraine by Russia.

Source: Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, on X (Twitter)

Quote: "In connection with Ukraine's appeal to the Swiss presidency of the UN Security Council, the Council will hold a meeting on the deployment of the North Korean military."

Details: Kyslytsia noted that the meeting is scheduled to start after 22:15 Kyiv time.

Background: Speaking to journalists in Iceland, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that world leaders were not responding sufficiently to Russia's involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

