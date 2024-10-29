All Sections
Biden says Ukraine must retaliate if DPRK troops cross border

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 29 October 2024, 23:40
Biden says Ukraine must retaliate if DPRK troops cross border
US President Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has stated that if DPRK troops violate the Russian-Ukrainian border, Ukraine should retaliate.

Source: Reuters

Details: Biden expressed concern about the North Korean military's presence in Russia's Kursk Oblast, highlighting the potential threat they could pose to Ukraine.

Quote: "I am concerned about it," Biden said, commenting on the situation with the deployment of the North Korean military near the Ukrainian border.

When asked whether Ukraine should retaliate if the North Koreans enter its territory, he said: "If they cross into Ukraine, yes."

Background: 

