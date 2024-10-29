Biden says Ukraine must retaliate if DPRK troops cross border

US President Joe Biden has stated that if DPRK troops violate the Russian-Ukrainian border, Ukraine should retaliate.

Details: Biden expressed concern about the North Korean military's presence in Russia's Kursk Oblast, highlighting the potential threat they could pose to Ukraine.

Quote: "I am concerned about it," Biden said, commenting on the situation with the deployment of the North Korean military near the Ukrainian border.

When asked whether Ukraine should retaliate if the North Koreans enter its territory, he said: "If they cross into Ukraine, yes."

Background:

Western intelligence believes a "small number" of North Korean soldiers, who initially arrived in Russia for training, are already in Ukraine.

The North Korean military, which arrived in Russia for training, begun to march towards Kursk Oblast, while some of them are already there, a US official has said.

