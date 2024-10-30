Zelenskyy criticises weak response of foreign partners to North Korean troops in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that world leaders are not responding adequately to Russia's engagement of North Korean troops in combat against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference in Iceland

Quote: "I believe that the voices of the United States, NATO, Western partners, the Global South and China are not being heard clearly enough regarding the presence of North Korean troops on Russian territory.

This is extremely dangerous and opens a new chapter in this war. It mirrors the early days of Russia's occupation of Crimea, when there was silence from the West. No one wanted to respond, and I don’t know why; everyone seemed afraid of escalation. Putin, after his initial success in Crimea, realised he could continue his aggression. He then set his sights on Donbas and succeeded in occupying it."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised the need for an effective response to Russia's involvement of North Korean troops.

Background:

The Financial Times, citing senior officials from Ukrainian intelligence, reported that approximately 3,000 North Korean troops were delivered to Russia's Kursk Oblast this week and stationed just 50 km from the Ukrainian border.

On 28 October, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the presence of North Korean military personnel in Russia, particularly in Kursk Oblast.

On 29 October, Zelenskyy held a meeting in Reykjavík with his Icelandic counterpart, Halla Tómasdóttir.

