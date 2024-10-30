All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Elections in Georgia: Georgian president refuses to appear for questioning by prosecutors, mentions Russia's influence

Oleh Pavliuk, Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 18:21
Elections in Georgia: Georgian president refuses to appear for questioning by prosecutors, mentions Russia's influence
Salome Zourabichvili. Stock photo: Getty Images

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has declined to attend the prosecutor's office for questioning. The office had previously announced the launch of an investigation into potential fraud in the 26 October parliamentary elections.

Source: Zourabichvili at a press conference, as reported by European Pravda, citing Georgian news outlet SOVA.news

Details: The Georgian president remarked that her summons to the prosecutor's office "strangely coincides" with comments made by Dmitry Medvedev, former President of the Russian Federation and Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, who had previously called for her "removal from office and arrest."

Advertisement:

Quote from Zourabichvili: "I am addressing the prosecutor's office: you are accountable to the public. The public demands an immediate investigation from you, not my evidence, and no one expects the prosecutor's office to initiate processes which are overtly political against the president in this situation."

Details: She emphasised that she was not planning to appear before the prosecutor's office and urged it to "steer clear of political point-scoring".

"As president, I will continue my work, and I am not going to report to the prosecutor's office," Zourabichvili said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 30 October, the Georgian Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the possible rigging of the parliamentary elections.
  • The opposition parties are not recognising the election results, stating that the ruling Georgian Dream party "stole" them, and are calling for large-scale protests.

Support UP or become our patron!

ELECTIONSGeorgia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
ELECTIONS
Zelenskyy: For now, Russia wins in Georgia
Election fraud investigations in Georgia: president summoned for questioning
Students in Tbilisi stage protest against results of parliamentary elections – photo
RECENT NEWS
10:27
Germany's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: