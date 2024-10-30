Election fraud investigations in Georgia: president summoned for questioning

All Sections
Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 October 2024, 10:56
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has been summoned to testify before the prosecutor’s office in the case of alleged election fraud in Georgia.

Source: Ekho Kavkaza (Echo of the Caucasus), a Radio Liberty project, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Prosecutors have opened an investigation into possible parliamentary election fraud following a request from the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Prosecutors appear to believe there is evidence of a crime committed under Art. 164 of the Georgian Criminal Code – influence on the expression of the voters’ will and/or violation of the secrecy of voting.

They argue that "Zourabichvili may have evidence of possible fraud in the parliamentary elections" and therefore has been summoned for questioning on 31 October.

The Georgian prosecutor’s office has promised to carry out "all necessary investigative and procedural actions, as stated in the CEC’s appeal", as well as to "examine the facts voiced by the President of Georgia, representatives of political parties and observers’ missions".

"As part of the investigation, all persons who may have information about the alleged crime will be questioned," the statement by the prosecutor’s office said. 

The office is also investigating numerous offences committed during the pre-election period and on election day.

Background:

  • Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of using Russian-style tactics and propaganda during the 26 October parliamentary elections.
  • Following the parliamentary elections in Georgia, where the ruling Georgian Dream party officially won, international observers drew attention to incidents of voter pressure and intimidation.
  • Opposition parties are not recognising the election results, stressing that the Georgian Dream had stolen them. The opposition called for protests.
  • During a protest on 28 October, Georgian opposition parties said they did not recognise the results of the parliamentary elections held in the country on 26 October and were demanding new elections.

Support UP or become our patron!

