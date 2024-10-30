All Sections
Putin will not be able to defeat Ukraine, even with DPRK's support – US Defense Secretary

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 30 October 2024, 22:38

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, has stated that Russia will be unable to defeat Ukraine, despite the fact that the Kremlin has already deployed thousands of DPRK soldiers on its soil.

Source: Austin at a joint press conference with South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun

Quote: "The evidence now suggests that North Korea has sent around 10,000 soldiers to train in eastern Russia. And some of these DPRK troops have already moved closer to Ukraine, and we’re seeing them outfitted with Russian uniforms and provided with Russian equipment." 

Austin also recounted that Russia had signed a UN Security Council resolution committing not to offer military assistance to North Korea. In his opinion, "turning to a pariah state like North Korea for troops just underscores how much trouble he [Putin - ed.] is in."

Quote: "And we take this very seriously. We urge the Kremlin to change course and we fully understand the security implications for both Europe and the Indo-Pacific. Putin will not prevail in Ukraine, even with more help from North Korea." 

