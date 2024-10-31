All Sections
Trump dresses up as refuse collector to criticise Biden's remarks

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 October 2024, 09:32
Trump dresses up as refuse collector to criticise Biden's remarks
Donald Trump in a garbage truck worker outfit. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has dressed up as a refuse collector to criticise President Joe Biden's remarks made the day before.

Source: European Pravda citing ABC News

Details: Arriving on his branded jet for a campaign event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump put on a bright orange utility vest over his suit and got into the cab of a white bin lorry, which was also decorated with his campaign logo for the occasion.

Advertisement:

Trump staged this performance in response to Joe Biden's careless remark that has caused problems for the Harris campaign in the days leading up to the election.

During a video call with an activist group that advocates for Latino Americans, Biden commented on comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's offensive remarks at a Trump campaign rally, when the comedian called Puerto Rico a "floating garbage island".

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said. Later, he tried to correct the situation by explaining that he wanted to emphasise the inadmissibility of Trump and that of his bigots demonising Latin Americans.

Advertisement:

Trump decided to literally play on Biden's remark.

Sitting down in the cab, Trump asked the audience "how they like his garbage truck" and said he was doing it "in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden".

Trump also tried to distance himself from Hinchcliffe's words. "I don’t know who he is. I’ve never seen him. I heard he made a statement, but it was a statement that he made. He’s a comedian, what can I tell you. I know nothing about him. I love Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico loves me," Donald Trump said.

He then went on stage at the campaign event wearing the same orange utility vest.

Shortly before that, Trump had taken on the role of a McDonald's employee for a while in response to his rival Kamala Harris' mention that she had had such a part-time job as a student.

There is less than a week to go before the US election on 5 November. Polls have shown that more than 80% of Americans are ready to accept the outcome regardless of which candidate wins.

