Lithuania delivers aid package to Ukraine with power generators and ammunition
Thursday, 31 October 2024, 10:06
Lithuania has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes power generators, mortar bombs and ammunition.
Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement from Lithuanian Defence Ministry
Details: The ministry said this assistance is part of Lithuania's support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as they prepare for winter.
Lithuania has provided military aid to Ukraine worth over €705 million since the beginning of the full-scale war.
The total amount of support from Lithuania has been long-term, now exceeding €1 billion.
Background:
- Earlier, Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas reported that his country plans to provide Ukraine with another €40-50 million in aid this year.
- As part of this, €10 million will be invested in producing Palianytsia UAVs in Ukraine. Lithuania will also deliver radar systems, equipment for mine clearance and short-range air defence systems to Kyiv.
