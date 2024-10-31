All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Lithuania delivers aid package to Ukraine with power generators and ammunition

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 October 2024, 10:06
Lithuania delivers aid package to Ukraine with power generators and ammunition
Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuania has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes power generators, mortar bombs and ammunition.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement from Lithuanian Defence Ministry 

Details: The ministry said this assistance is part of Lithuania's support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as they prepare for winter. 

Advertisement:

Lithuania has provided military aid to Ukraine worth over €705 million since the beginning of the full-scale war. 

The total amount of support from Lithuania has been long-term, now exceeding €1 billion.

Background

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas reported that his country plans to provide Ukraine with another €40-50 million in aid this year.
  • As part of this, €10 million will be invested in producing Palianytsia UAVs in Ukraine. Lithuania will also deliver radar systems, equipment for mine clearance and short-range air defence systems to Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Lithuaniaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight

updated Russians strike supermarket in Kharkiv: 14 casualties reported – photo, video

Korea explains how DPRK will benefit for joining Russia in war against Ukraine – media

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

All News
Lithuania
Lithuanian President reacts to NATO's response to North Korean troops in Russia: Hesitation leads to escalation
NATO needs to take action beyond statements regarding North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian ambassador
UN Secretary-General made mistake by attending BRICS summit and meeting Putin – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
RECENT NEWS
09:51
Ukrainska Pravda UP100 annual awards: Beyond the limits of the possible
08:50
Zelenskyy congratulates Moldovan President on election victory
08:42
Ukrainian air defence shoot down 50 drones in nine Ukrainian oblasts
08:16
Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure
07:56
Russia has lost over 700,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
07:35
Bribery and interference: Moldovan president speaks of "unprecedented attack" against Moldova after winning election
07:18
Sandu secures presidency with significant lead after 99% of votes counted
06:34
Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast
05:08
Ukrainian defence forces shoot down all Russian drones that targeted Kyiv overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: