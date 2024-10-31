Lithuania delivers aid package to Ukraine with power generators and ammunition

Lithuania has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes power generators, mortar bombs and ammunition.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement from Lithuanian Defence Ministry

Details: The ministry said this assistance is part of Lithuania's support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as they prepare for winter.

Lithuania has provided military aid to Ukraine worth over €705 million since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The total amount of support from Lithuania has been long-term, now exceeding €1 billion.

Background:

Earlier, Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas reported that his country plans to provide Ukraine with another €40-50 million in aid this year.

As part of this, €10 million will be invested in producing Palianytsia UAVs in Ukraine. Lithuania will also deliver radar systems, equipment for mine clearance and short-range air defence systems to Kyiv.

