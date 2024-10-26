All Sections
UN Secretary-General made mistake by attending BRICS summit and meeting Putin – Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 26 October 2024, 09:48
UN Secretary-General made mistake by attending BRICS summit and meeting Putin – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
António Guterres and Vladimir Putin in the BRICS summit. Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has stated that UN Secretary-General António Guterres's participation in the BRICS summit in Kazan and his refusal to attend the peace summit on Ukraine is a "mistake".

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT with reference to Landsbergis’s statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Guterres attended the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, where he also met with dictators Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko. 

Guterres emphasised in his speech at the summit the need to ensure a just peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter.

Quote from Landsbergis: "Guterres must admit that he was wrong and take responsibility, both when he decided not to go to the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland and now, when he went to see the wanted war criminal Putin and grovelled, both to him and his accomplice Lukashenko."

Landsbergis said Guterres is "no longer perceived as an honest broker" after such an incident.

Background

  • Commenting on Guterres's appearance at the BRICS summit, the European Commission expressed hope that it would strengthen the international community's case for ending Russia's invasion.
  • Meanwhile, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė described the UN Secretary-General's behaviour as "pathetic" and incomprehensible.

