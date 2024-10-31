All Sections
Russia's appeal for help to the DPRK shows the problems it faces – US Defense Secretary

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 31 October 2024, 11:40
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that even with the involvement of North Korean troops, Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not succeed in his war against Ukraine.

Source: Austin during a press conference with South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Austin mentioned that he and his South Korean counterpart had discussed a potential response to this "dangerous and destabilising escalation".

Quote from Austin: "The evidence now suggests that North Korea has sent around 10,000 soldiers to train in eastern Russia and some of these DPRK troops have already moved closer to Ukraine."

More details: Austin said the North Korean soldiers were dressed in Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment. 

"I am increasingly concerned that the Kremlin plans to use these North Korean soldiers to support Russia's combat operations in Russia's Kursk region," he added.

He emphasised that turning to a pariah state like North Korea for military assistance only underscores the extent of Putin's challenges. 

Austin stressed that the US is fully aware of the security implications for both Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

"Putin will not prevail in Ukraine even with more help from North Korea, but these deeply concerning developments only underscore the importance of our alliance with the ROK and other allies and partners committed to shared security and prosperity," he pointed out.

Background

  • Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that North Korean military, which had arrived in Russia for training, had begun to march towards Kursk Oblast, while some of them were already there
  • According to the most recent US estimates, North Korea has sent approximately 10,000 troops to Russia for exercises and participation in hostilities against Ukraine.
  • CNN reports that some North Korean military personnel may already be in Ukraine.

