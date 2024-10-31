Ukrainian paratroopers have destroyed 3 Russian helicopters and 146 UAVs since start of Kursk operation

Ukrainian Air Assault Forces have destroyed 3 helicopters (Ka-52, Mi-8), 94 reconnaissance UAVs (Orlan-10, Supercam, etc.), 48 attack UAVs (Shahed, Geran, etc.), and 1 reconnaissance and attack drone (Orion). Infographic: Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Since the start of the Kursk operation in August, Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces' air defence units have destroyed 149 Russian aerial combat vehicles.

Source: Air Assault Forces Command press service

Details: Thus, as of 31 October, since the start of the operation in the Russian Federation's Kursk Oblast, air defence units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 149 Russian air targets, including three helicopters (two Ka-52 combat helicopters and one Mi-8 transport and combat helicopter) and 146 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types.

Specifically, 97 reconnaissance UAVs (Orlan-10, Zala, Supercam, etc.) and 48 attack UAVs (Shahed, Geran).

The paratroopers also downed an Orion reconnaissance and attack drone.

