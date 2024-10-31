Hungary's foreign minister addresses Minsk security conference in Russian – video

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has addressed the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security in Belarus in Russian.

Source: a video shared on social media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó specifically expressed his gratitude to the organisers for the invitation, describing it as a "great honour" to be present in Minsk.

Глава МИД Венгрии Петер Сийярто выступил на Минской конференции по евразийской безопасности. Свою речь он начал на русском, и поблагодарил организаторов за приглашение pic.twitter.com/3AGsuxecdC — РИА Новости (@rianru) October 31, 2024

"Thank you for the opportunity to present Hungary's stance on global security," he said.

Szijjártó was joined in Minsk by his Russian and Syrian counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Bassam al-Sabbagh.

Background:

The Hungarian foreign minister is known to regularly visit Moscow, St Petersburg and Minsk.

The last time he visited Russia in October, Szijjártó delivered a speech at a forum in St Petersburg organised by Russian energy giant Gazprom and claimed that "secure and affordable gas supplies to Hungary are impossible" without cooperation with Russia.

Szijjártó was the first high-ranking EU official to visit Belarus in 2023 after the regime of Alexander Lukashenko launched a crackdown on the opposition in 2020 and assisted Russia in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

