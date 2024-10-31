Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has unleashed another wave of criticism against the EU, claiming that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among other things, "dragged Europe into an unwinnable war".

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó claimed that the last five years under von der Leyen’s leadership of the European Commission had put the EU into a challenging position, making it "less secure, less competitive, and less politically influential" than it was before her tenure began in 2019.

"The president of the European Commission is clearly responsible for dragging Europe into an unwinnable war, for reducing the EU's role in the world economy and global politics," the Hungarian foreign minister lamented.

He went on to criticise the EU's tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars, calling it a "hit to the European economy" and an example of "disregard for the views of member states and leading companies in the sector".

Szijjártó also spoke Russian while attending the conference in Minsk.

Background: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently claimed that the Georgian government has not allowed the country to turn into a "second Ukraine", echoing the rhetoric of the ruling Georgian Dream party that their political opponents and the West want to "drag Georgia into war".

