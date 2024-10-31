All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungary's foreign minister says European Commission president has "dragged Europe into unwinnable war"

Mariya YemetsThursday, 31 October 2024, 14:50
Hungary's foreign minister says European Commission president has dragged Europe into unwinnable war
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has unleashed another wave of criticism against the EU, claiming that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among other things, "dragged Europe into an unwinnable war".

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó claimed that the last five years under von der Leyen’s leadership of the European Commission had put the EU into a challenging position, making it "less secure, less competitive, and less politically influential" than it was before her tenure began in 2019.

Advertisement:

"The president of the European Commission is clearly responsible for dragging Europe into an unwinnable war, for reducing the EU's role in the world economy and global politics," the Hungarian foreign minister lamented.

He went on to criticise the EU's tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars, calling it a "hit to the European economy" and an example of "disregard for the views of member states and leading companies in the sector".

Szijjártó also spoke Russian while attending the conference in Minsk.

Advertisement:

Background: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently claimed that the Georgian government has not allowed the country to turn into a "second Ukraine", echoing the rhetoric of the ruling Georgian Dream party that their political opponents and the West want to "drag Georgia into war".

Support UP or become our patron!

EUHungary
Advertisement:

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

All News
EU
European Commission ready to open first negotiation clusters with Ukraine, but conditions possible
EU urges Ukraine to resume broadcasters instead of national 24/7 joint newscast
EU satisfied with performance of Ukrainian parliament but notices pressure on opposition
RECENT NEWS
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
09:16
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones
09:11
Authorities reveal aftermath of drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
08:55
Russians conduct most of attacks on Kurakhove front, where over 80 clashes occurred
08:22
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks
08:14
Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest
07:49
Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN
07:21
High-rise buildings damaged and people injured: aftermath of Russian nighttime strike on Kharkiv
06:32
Ukraine's air defence responds to Shahed drones in Kyiv
05:25
Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: