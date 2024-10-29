All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó to visit Belarus for security conference

Ulyana Krychkovska, Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 18:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó to visit Belarus for security conference
Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister. Stock photo: Getty Images

Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister, will speak at the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security in Belarus this week.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Politico, the Hungarian Foreign Minister will participate on 31 October, along with his Russian and Syrian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Bassam al-Sabbagh.

Advertisement:

Journalists suggest that this gathering in Belarus should be viewed as a competitive event at the Munich Security Conference.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press secretary stated that this event "will be used as an opportunity to discuss and outline the promising contours of future Eurasian security, future security of our region."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Szijjártó makes regular visits to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Minsk.
  • When Szijjártó last visited Russia in October, he appeared at a seminar in St. Petersburg organised by Russian energy giant Gazprom, stating that Hungary's "safe and affordable gas supply is impossible" without Russian participation.
  • In addition, he paid a visit to Minsk in late May.
  • Szijjártó became the first high-ranking EU official to visit Belarus in 2023, after Alexander Lukashenko's dictatorship cracked down on the opposition in 2020 and backed Russia in its full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

BelarusHungary
Advertisement:

Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

All News
Belarus
Five Shaheds entered Belarusian airspace at night – Belaruski Hajun
China studies experience of war with Ukraine in Belarus – ISW
At least 12 Ukrainians held in Belarusian prisons for political reasons
RECENT NEWS
12:44
Policymakers urge Europe to prepare for different outcomes of US elections and avoid imposing deal with Russia on Ukraine
11:59
Polish deputy prime minister says Zelenskyy should be grateful, not nitpicky
11:53
Ukrainian Legion in Poland receives over 500 applications over first month of operation
11:36
First clash between Ukrainian Armed Forces and North Korean troops near Kursk, Russia – FT
11:17
Six people killed, 9 injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
11:07
Pennsylvania judge allows Musk to give US$1 million to voters
10:45
US intelligence agencies warn Russian fake information may lead to violence in swing states
10:22
Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
09:45
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: