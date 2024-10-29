Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister, will speak at the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security in Belarus this week.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Politico, the Hungarian Foreign Minister will participate on 31 October, along with his Russian and Syrian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Bassam al-Sabbagh.

Journalists suggest that this gathering in Belarus should be viewed as a competitive event at the Munich Security Conference.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press secretary stated that this event "will be used as an opportunity to discuss and outline the promising contours of future Eurasian security, future security of our region."

Background:

Szijjártó makes regular visits to Moscow, St. Petersburg and Minsk.

When Szijjártó last visited Russia in October, he appeared at a seminar in St. Petersburg organised by Russian energy giant Gazprom, stating that Hungary's "safe and affordable gas supply is impossible" without Russian participation.

In addition, he paid a visit to Minsk in late May.

Szijjártó became the first high-ranking EU official to visit Belarus in 2023, after Alexander Lukashenko's dictatorship cracked down on the opposition in 2020 and backed Russia in its full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.

