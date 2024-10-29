Orbán: Georgia avoided Ukraine's scenario thanks to its government

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said during a press conference in Tbilisi that Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party and its government had not allowed Georgia to turn into a "second Ukraine".

Source: European Pravda with reference to Georgian online media outlet Sova

Details: Orbán said that the Georgian people had made a decision "in favour of peace", as the government did not want to involve Georgia in the "senseless war" going on in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Viktor Orbán: "I would like to congratulate you on the fact that, in the context of your desire for European integration, you did not allow your country to turn into a second Ukraine. We really appreciate the prime minister's commitment to this idea, and I am personally convinced that by the end of the decade, Georgia will indeed be ready, in its best shape, to become an EU member state."

Orbán promised to "do everything" to help Georgia.

Background:

Advertisement:

Viktor Orbán arrived in Tbilisi on the evening of 28 October to meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. Protesters were not happy about Orbán's arrival and booed him.

Earlier, the EU stressed that the Hungarian PM was not representing the position of all member states when he made this trip.

Orbán was one of the first to congratulate the Georgian authorities on winning the election, without waiting for the official results.

Support UP or become our patron!