All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 4 October 2024, 10:35
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
A fire after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s defence forces have attacked an oil depot belonging to the firm Annanefteprodukt in Russia's Voronezh region. A fire has broken out as a result of a strike on one of the tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian air defence was observed to be responding in the area of the facility. A hit on at least one of the vertical tanks has been confirmed, resulting in a fire."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, the operation was successfully carried out by the forces and assets of Ukraine’s Security Service in cooperation with other units of the defence forces. The results of the strike are currently being established.

Background: Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev reported that a drone had attacked an oil depot belonging to the firm Annanefteprodukt in the town of Anna in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on the night of 3-4 October.

Support UP or become our patron!

General StaffRussia
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
General Staff
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's General Staff reports destruction of costly Russian Nebo-M radar by ATACMS
Total of 142 combat clashes occur on battlefield while Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast continues
RECENT NEWS
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
07:52
Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 19 artillery systems in one day
07:22
Russians allegedly down 34 drones over Russia and 13 more over Azov Sea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: