Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

Ukraine’s defence forces have attacked an oil depot belonging to the firm Annanefteprodukt in Russia's Voronezh region. A fire has broken out as a result of a strike on one of the tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian air defence was observed to be responding in the area of the facility. A hit on at least one of the vertical tanks has been confirmed, resulting in a fire."

Details: Reportedly, the operation was successfully carried out by the forces and assets of Ukraine’s Security Service in cooperation with other units of the defence forces. The results of the strike are currently being established.

Background: Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev reported that a drone had attacked an oil depot belonging to the firm Annanefteprodukt in the town of Anna in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on the night of 3-4 October.

