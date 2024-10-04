Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video

A drone attacked an oil depot belonging to the firm Annanefteprodukt in the settlement of Anna in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on the night of 3-4 October.

Source: Russian media Telegram channels; Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram

Details: Gusev claimed that Russian electronic warfare units jammed UAVs in the Anna district of Voronezh Oblast, one of which fell on the territory of the oil depot.

У ніч на 4 жовтня у Воронезькій області безпілотник атакував нафтобазу ТОВ "Аннанафтопродукт" у селищі міського типу Анна. pic.twitter.com/HLMUfedErr — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 4, 2024

Quote: "An empty tank caught fire. Early reports indicate no casualties. Firefighters are working at the scene."

