All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 4 October 2024, 04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
Firefighters putting out a fire. Stock photo: Russian media

A drone attacked an oil depot belonging to the firm Annanefteprodukt in the settlement of Anna in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on the night of 3-4 October.

Source: Russian media Telegram channels; Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev on Telegram

Details: Gusev claimed that Russian electronic warfare units jammed UAVs in the Anna district of Voronezh Oblast, one of which fell on the territory of the oil depot.

Advertisement:

Quote: "An empty tank caught fire. Early reports indicate no casualties. Firefighters are working at the scene."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiafire
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Russia
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
07:52
Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 19 artillery systems in one day
07:22
Russians allegedly down 34 drones over Russia and 13 more over Azov Sea
06:37
Ukrainian Navy downs 4 Russian Shahed drones in south
05:26
President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East
03:40
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian targets in Kyiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: