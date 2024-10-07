All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Missile wreckage falls in three Kyiv districts, house roof and minibus damaged, fire breaks out

Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 October 2024, 09:39
Missile wreckage falls in three Kyiv districts, house roof and minibus damaged, fire breaks out
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported that missile wreckage has fallen in three districts of Kyiv.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Wreckage has been found in several places in the Solomianskyi district in open spaces. Debris fell near a pedestrian crossing in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Debris also fell on the pavement in the Holosiivskyi district, and another struck the roof of a minibus. All services are on their way to the scene." 

Advertisement:

Details: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, clarified that the Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv at around 08:30 reportedly with Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K fighter jets.

Quote from Popko: "Air defence was responding in the capital. Preliminary data indicates that all air targets have been successfully destroyed. As a result of the missile attack, wreckage fell in two districts of the capital - in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts."

Later, Klitschko added that there is a fire in the Solomianskyi district.

Advertisement:

"The fire was probably caused by the fall of the missile wreckage. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties. Medical workers are already at the scene. Other services are on their way," the mayor said.

Popko noted that in the Solomianskyi district, the fallen debris had damaged the roof of a multi-storey residential building, and some of the wreckage had fallen on the grounds of a school.

At 09:51, Klitschko reported that a fire that had broken out in a garage on a private property as a result of the fallen wreckage had been extinguished. There were no casualties. 

In the Solomianskyi district, missile wreckage was also found near the entrance of a residential building, in the garden of a house and near a supermarket.

Background: On the morning of 7 October, an air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K. The Air Force reported that high-speed targets had been spotted, including a Kinzhal missile headed for the city of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Almost immediately afterwards, the sounds of air defence responding were heard in Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivmissile strikeair defence
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Kyiv
Ukraine's air defence detects and destroys about 15 drones near Kyiv
Air defence responds in Kyiv as drones attack from multiple directions
Kyiv holds rally in support of missing soldiers and POWs – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: