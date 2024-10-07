Missile wreckage falls in three Kyiv districts, house roof and minibus damaged, fire breaks out

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported that missile wreckage has fallen in three districts of Kyiv.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Wreckage has been found in several places in the Solomianskyi district in open spaces. Debris fell near a pedestrian crossing in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Debris also fell on the pavement in the Holosiivskyi district, and another struck the roof of a minibus. All services are on their way to the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, clarified that the Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv at around 08:30 – reportedly with Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched from MiG-31K fighter jets.

Quote from Popko: "Air defence was responding in the capital. Preliminary data indicates that all air targets have been successfully destroyed. As a result of the missile attack, wreckage fell in two districts of the capital - in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts."

Later, Klitschko added that there is a fire in the Solomianskyi district.

Advertisement:

"The fire was probably caused by the fall of the missile wreckage. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties. Medical workers are already at the scene. Other services are on their way," the mayor said.

Popko noted that in the Solomianskyi district, the fallen debris had damaged the roof of a multi-storey residential building, and some of the wreckage had fallen on the grounds of a school.

At 09:51, Klitschko reported that a fire that had broken out in a garage on a private property as a result of the fallen wreckage had been extinguished. There were no casualties.

In the Solomianskyi district, missile wreckage was also found near the entrance of a residential building, in the garden of a house and near a supermarket.

Background: On the morning of 7 October, an air-raid warning was issued across Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K. The Air Force reported that high-speed targets had been spotted, including a Kinzhal missile headed for the city of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Almost immediately afterwards, the sounds of air defence responding were heard in Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!