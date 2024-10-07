Ukraine's air defence detects and destroys about 15 drones near Kyiv

An air-raid warning in Kyiv was in effect for over two hours as the Russians have again attacked the capital with drones., Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reported that all Russian targets were successfully destroyed.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Popko: "Air defence assets and personnel detected approximately 15 Russian drones in the airspace around Kyiv. All enemy UAVs that posed a threat to the capital were destroyed. (The exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force)."

Details: Popko said no reports about damage or casualties had been received.

He noted that this was the fourth aerial attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October. The drones approached the capital in waves and from various directions. An air-raid warning was issued three times throughout the night, with the air raids lasting more than two hours in total.

Background:

The Russians launched drones towards Ukraine on Sunday evening.

Air defence was responding in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 October.

